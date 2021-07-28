IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. takes gold in Olympic debut of women's 3-on-3 basketball

The Americans won 18-15 over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.
Image: 3x3 Basketball Women's Team USA
From left, Jacquelyn Young, Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum, and Allisha Gray of Team United States celebrate victory and winning the gold medal in the 3-on-3 basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics at Aomi Urban Sports Park on July 28, 2021.Christian Petersen / Getty Images
By The Associated Press

The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Plum led all scorers in this tournament. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men’s third-place game.

The Associated Press