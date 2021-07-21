U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener on Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked them out of the 2016 Rio games.

Sweden beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium ended that 44-game win streak.

The U.S. came into the Tokyo Olympics hoping to become the first women's team to take Olympic gold after winning the Cup. The loss to Sweden makes that more difficult.

The U.S. is set to play New Zealand on Saturday.