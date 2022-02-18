U.S. men's curling team defeated by Canada in bronze medal match 

Canada added a sixth Olympic men’s curling medal with an 8-5 win over the U.S. in the bronze medal game Friday.

The Canadian team took the led over the U.S. in the eighth, and added a steal of two in the ninth that was ultimately the decider in the win.

“It’s the toughest game I’ve ever had to play because I wanted it so bad, but I just didn’t feel everything was there,” Canadian skip Brad Gushue told reporters after the game. “I gave everything I could, and we gave everything we could, and we’re fortunate to come out on top.”

With the loss, the U.S. continues its streak of never winning a curling medal in back-to-back Olympics.

Canada’s bronze extend its lead for the most men’s curling medals of any country all time.

The bronze medal is the second for Gushue, who took home gold with Canada at the 2006 Games. The 15 year, 11 months, and 25 days gap is the longest between Olympic medals for any curler.

Canada's Brad Gushue curls during the men's bronze medal game against the U.S. on Friday. Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP - Getty Images

“You see some athletes that miss one Olympics but get to go again, and we missed three,” Gushue said. “We had 16 years in between, watching other people come in and have this experience and us wanting to get back. So when we got here, we knew how special it was and how much we want to enjoy it. We certainly enjoy the moment, we do enjoy the opportunity. And to walk away with a bronze medal, it’s pretty special.”

“He’s an incredible curler,” Shuster said of Gushue. “They are an incredible team that worked very hard to get here. There is a reason they are one of the top couple of teams in the world.”

Canada has now won at least one medal in curling at every Olympics since 1998.