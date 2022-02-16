U.S. men’s hockey team eliminated in Olympics quarterfinals, falling to Slovakia in dramatic shootout

The U.S. men’s hockey team was eliminated Wednesday after falling to Slovakia in a shootout in the quarterfinals at the Beijing Olympics.

Slovakia moves on to the semifinals, where they will face the winner of Canada vs. Sweden.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored the first goal of the game for Slovakia but the first period ended with one apiece with Nick Abruzzese tying it up for the U.S.

Sam Hentges scored in the second period to give the Americans the lead, 2-1.

In the last minute of the third period, Slovakia's Marek Hrivik scored to tie the game up and pushed it into a 10-minute, three-on-three overtime. With no goals in overtime, the game went into a shootout.

Slovakia took a lead with a successful shot from Peter Cehlarik at the net in round four, sliding past U.S. goalkeeper Strauss Mann.

Patrik Rybar stopped all five American shooters, claiming the victory for Slovakia.

The U.S. has not made it to the semifinals since 2014 at the Sochi Games. It was there they dropped a 1-0 game to Canada, who would go on to win the gold medal.

Team USA had previously reached the semifinal round in 2010 and 2002, with both ending in defeats to Canada in the gold medal game.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.