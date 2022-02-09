U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim qualifies for halfpipe final in 2022 Games

Team USA’s Chloe Kim easily qualified to advance to the snowboard halfpipe final of the 2022 Beijing Games, continuing her pursuit for a second-straight Olympic gold.

Kim cruised to the lead in the first of two qualifying runs Wednesday at Genting Snow Park with the top score of 87.75. Her second run scored a 8.75.

In qualifying, officials use a rider's best score from one of two runs to determine the top 12 qualifiers for the final, scheduled for Thursday.

Mitsuki Ono of Japan and Xuetong Cai of China trailed Kim with scores of 83.75 and 83.25, respectively. Kim was the lone finalist representing the United States.

Kim, 21, won gold in halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, when she was 17.

The Southern California native also won gold in halfpipe at the 2021 and 2019 world championships.

During the 2018 Olympics, Kim's father, Jong Jin Kim, who moved to the United States in the 1980s, won over spectators with homemade signs that read “Go Chloe!”

Kim's teammate Shaun White, who is also a defending halfpipe Olympic gold medalist, will be in the qualifying round in halfpipe later Wednesday.

Shaun White of Team United States performs a trick during the Snowboard Halfpipe training session on Day 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Genting Snow Park, in Beijing, China, on Feb. 6, 2022. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

These Beijing Games are likely the last for White, who is a three-time Olympic gold medalist making his fifth appearance in the Olympics.

White, 35, has announced he plans to retire. He said at a news conference Saturday that knee and back problems had forced him to pull out of competitions and miss training. He also said that other riders’ tricks were getting “heavier and heavier.”