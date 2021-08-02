USWNT loses in Olympic semifinal 1-0 to Canada

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team quest for Olympic gold ended Monday when it lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinal.

Canada's Jessie Fleming scored a penalty kick in the 75th minutes to reach its first Olympic final, guaranteeing at least a silver medal. The U.S. will have to settle for the chance to win bronze in a third-place play-off.

American midfielder Tierna Davidson committed a foul in the penalty area and Canada's Jessie Fleming calmly stepped up to score the goal. U.S. goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, brought on as a substitute for the injured Alyssa Naeher, guessed correctly and dived to her left, narrowly missing the ball.

Neither side dominated in a cagey, tentative first half, the 84-degree heat and 85 percent humidity making for tough conditions for both teams.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski made three changes to the team that beat the Netherlands in the quarter-final. Alex Morgan started in attack instead of Carli Lloyd, Rose Lavelle replaced Sam Mewis in midfield and defender Tierna Davidson came in for Abby Dahlkemper.

Australia play Sweden in the remaining semi-final later on Monday.

The U.S. had more energy and drive after making three attacking substitutions on the hour mark, with neither goalkeeper having made a save.

Star midfielder Megan Rapinoe then force a smart save from Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe on 68 minutes after a period of sustained U.S. pressure and a string of corner kicks, but still the breakthrough proved elusive.

But despite sending more players forward in the dying minutes, the U.S. could not covert chances into goals and it is now Canada that has the shot at Olympics glory.

Canada, who held Brazil to a 0-0 tie in the quarter-finals before winning in a penalty shoot-out, won bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

The Americans won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Games, as well as a silver in Australia in 2002