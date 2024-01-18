Pakistan strikes Iran and Arnold Schwarzenegger faces criminal proceedings : Morning Rundown

Donald Trump's courtroom outburst leads to a heated exchange. A prosecutor is killed while investigating a brazen live TV attack. And more health problems caused by Panera's caffeinated lemonade are alleged.

Here's what to know today.

Why Trump’s courtroom outbursts might be more tolerated in criminal cases

Tensions simmered between former President Donald Trump and U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan yesterday during the second day of writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation damages trial.

As Carroll gave testimony about how Trump repeatedly defamed her, the former president grumbled loudly and animatedly to his lawyer — actions that Kaplan warned could get Trump kicked out of the courtroom.

In a particularly heated moment, Kaplan addressed Trump directly. “Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial. I understand you are very eager for me to do that,” he said.

“I would love it. I would love it,” Trump responded.

The E. Jean Carroll case is a civil trial, and barring a person from the courtroom carries fewer challenges than it would during a criminal trial. But with four criminal trials looming for Trump, it begs the question: How might a similar outburst be addressed there?

It turns out the former president would likely have more leeway, legal experts said. One big reason is that criminal defendants have the constitutional right to be present at their trials — a right that is not absolute in civil cases. Judges can boot defendants during criminal proceedings, but they may be more wary about wading into that territory.

It’s also up to the judge to decide what qualifies as misbehaving. “It depends on his sensitivity to other issues, like a person’s right to be present in his trial,” said criminal defense attorney Sam Rabin. “And in the case of Donald Trump, you know, the perception that he would be treated unfairly.”

Politics reporters Ryan J. Reilly and Megan Lebowitz consider the factors at play. Read the full story here.

Read more Missed yesterday’s account of Trump’s day in court? Here’s a recap.

Carroll will be back on the witness stand today, but Trump won’t be in attendance this time.

Fears of regional conflict grow as Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes against Iran; U.S. hits Houthi targets

Pakistan has carried out deadly strikes against targets inside Iran this morning, retaliating for attacks by Tehran days ago that followed similar attacks in Iraq and Syria. The tit-for-tat exchanges appeared to target separatist militants on either side of the border, ratcheting up tensions between the two neighbors but also stoking fears of regional escalation amid the Israel-Hamas war.

In the latest incident involving Iran-backed groups, the U.S. military struck 14 Houthi rebel missile sites in Yemen last night that it said were pre-emptive attacks targeting imminent threats to ships in the Red Sea. Earlier yesterday, the U.S. officially designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

Follow our live blog for the latest.

Uvalde school shooting report to be released

A long-awaited Justice Department report on law enforcement’s response during a Texas elementary school shooting is set to be released this morning. Nineteen children and two teachers died on May 24, 2022, when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and remained inside for more than an hour. Local leaders have demanded to know why it took officers so long to enter the building and stop the shooter.

However, parents frustrated by shifting stories and a lack of transparency since the shooting were skeptical that the report would provide the answers and accountability they are seeking.

No deal after White House meeting to discuss immigration and Ukraine aid

President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders seemed optimistic after a meeting at the White House that a bipartisan immigration deal with military aid for Ukraine would come together. “We are closer than we have ever been,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. Sen. Chris Murphy, a top Democratic negotiator in the talks, concurred. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson, called the meeting “productive” but reiterated Republicans’ insistence that border security be a top priority.

What happens next isn’t so clear. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate could vote next week on an immigration package that would also unlock Ukraine aid, Israel funding and assistance for Taiwan. But Johnson said the Senate’s emerging deal would be a nonstarter in the House.

Despite the apparent deadlock, Senate Republicans are warning their House colleagues that they won’t get a better immigration deal under Trump.

Prosecutor investigating attack at Ecuadorian TV station is killed

Ecuadorian police say they are looking the killers of a prosecutor investigating the dramatic Jan. 9 attack on a television station in Guayaquil, the country’s largest and one of its most dangerous cities. César Suarez was shot in while driving in the city, Attorney General Diana Salazar said. A day before his death, Suarez told local media that he did not have police protection after being assigned to investigate the case.

The TV station attack earlier this month was broadcast live, made international news and threw the country into chaos.

Politics in Brief

2024 election: Trump is eyeing Rep. Elise Stefanik as a potential vice presidential running mate, calling her a “killer’’ at a dinner with Mar-a-Lago members, according to one attendee.

New Hampshire primary: Republicans in New Hampshire are “disappointed” that Nikki Haley isn’t fighting harder ahead of next week’s primary. “You need to throw f—ng Hail Marys,” one strategist said.

Abortion rights: Several states have successfully codified abortion access since the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision. Ahead of the 2024 election, Democrats in Washington, D.C. want to show they’re focused on the issue too.

Florida politics: Florida’s Board of Education announced a new rule that bars public colleges from using state and federal funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, activities and policies.

Immigration and the border: Texas is refusing to comply with a cease-and-desist letter from the Biden administration over the state’s takeover of a public park, which has impeded U.S. Border Patrol agents from accessing part of the border with Mexico.

Staff Pick: A lifeline for LGBTQ youth

New research has found that aunts, aunties and tías play a crucial role in supporting their young relatives who are LGBTQ. To illuminate this research, I spoke to three people about how their aunts have supported them. One said their aunt sent them their first tie, while another said her tía would correct other family members who still used her old name. — Jo Yurcaba, NBC Out reporter

In Case You Missed It

