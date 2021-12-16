Peloton pulls Chris Noth ad in wake of allegations of sexual assault

Peloton has pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth after sexual assault allegations were made against the actor by two women who came forward to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, who denied allegations on Thursday, plays Big, husband of beloved scribe Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the "Sex and the City" franchise.

In the first episode of the HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That...”, which debuted last week, Big suffers a heart attack after a Peloton ride with a fictional instructor named Allegra (played by real Peloton instructor Jess King).

In response on Sunday, Peloton debuted an advertisement featuring Noth and King, with a voiceover from Ryan Reynolds. The spot came to be with help from Reynolds and his marketing company, Maximum Effort.

“And just like that...he’s alive,” the company had said in a tweet, which has since been deleted.

The exercise media and equipment company on Thursday said it pulled the ad, less than a week after its debut.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a Peloton spokesperson told CNBC. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

Noth was accused of rape by both women who came forward, according to the Hollywood Reporter’s article, published Thursday.

Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31 — pseudonyms that THR used to protect their identities — alleged that the incidents occurred more than a decade apart in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively, according to THR. The two women approached the publication “separately, months apart” and do not know each other, the magazine said.