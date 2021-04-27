Celebrating the 'greatest generation': Re-enactment marks 100th birthday of WWII veteran

XENIA, Ohio — Three vintage World War II transport aircraft sputtered to life on the tarmac of a small airfield outside Dayton, Ohio.

Clouds of blue exhaust streamed from the C-47’s radial engines as each plane’s propellers sliced through the cool early morning air Saturday. Dozens of parachutists wearing World War II military uniforms, steel pot helmets and bearing round canopy parachutes strode across the tarmac at the Greene County Regional Airport and clambered inside the old warbirds.

After one last check of their engines, the three planes taxied to the end of the runway and took to the skies above central Ohio. A lush patchwork of farms and pastures spread toward the horizon beneath the flight path of the historic aircraft.