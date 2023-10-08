IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
People inspect the ruins of a building Sunday destroyed in Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Mahmud Hams / AFP - Getty Images
Photos: Israel launches strikes on Gaza after surprise attack by Hamas militants

Rockets pummeled Palestinian targets as intense gunfire was exchanged between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in southern border towns.

By Doha Madani

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared “mighty vengeance” for Hamas’ surprise attack on his homeland, fierce fighting continued between Israeli forces and Hamas militants Sunday.

As battles raged on the streets of southern Israel, the country launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza. Fears of broader violence were also fueled by an exchange of fire at Israel’s border with Lebanon and a deadly shooting of Israeli tourists in Egypt on Sunday.

Israel’s Security Cabinet officially approved a “war situation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter. It came after Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult” conflict as he concluded a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet late Saturday. 

At least 250 killed in Israel, according to the country’s foreign ministry, while the Palestinian health ministry said at least 370 people were killed in Gaza and hundreds more injured.

Social media was also replete with videos of Hamas fighters taking civilians and soldiers hostage. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. was “actively working” to verify reports that several Americans may be among the dead, as well as reports that there could be some U.S. hostages.

A Palestinian man stands early Sunday in front of the rubble of Gaza City's Al-Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes. Mohammed Abed / AFP - Getty Images
Fighting continued in southern Israel for a second day as Israeli Defence Forces sought to regain control of areas infiltrated yesterday by militants from the Gaza Strip.
Young men look at the remains of a destroyed mosque Sunday following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Ahmad Salem / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Israeli soldiers take position in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Hamas militants stormed over the border fence Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis in surrounding communities. The burning car was used by the gunmen and set on fire by the residents.
Israeli soldiers take position in the southern Israeli town of Ofakim on Sunday. The burning car was used by Hamas militants who stormed the border fence Saturday and was set on fire by residents. Ilan Assayag / AP
An Israeli soldier prays in front of a tank
An Israeli soldier prays in front of a tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, near the border with Lebanon on Sunday. Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel said they traded cross-border fire Sunday. Jalaa Marey / AFP - Getty Images
After the attack launched by Hamas on Israel yesterday, which surprised them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the Palestinians to leave Gaza, and warned that the army would turn Hamas positions into rubble.
Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes Sunday in Gaza City.Getty Images
Relatives carry the bodies of children from the Abu Quta family who were killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip during their funeral Sunday. Said Khatib / AFP - Getty Images
Women mourn during the funeral Sunday of members of the Abu Quta family killed in Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.Said Khatib / AFP - Getty Images
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip are intercepted Sunday by Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system over Sderot. Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images
Relatives mourn over the body of Ahmad Awawda, 19, a Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli troops near the city of Nablus the previous day, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday.Majdi Mohammed / AP
Israeli police check the occupants of a vehicle Sunday near Ashkelon, Israel.Kobi Wolf / Bloomberg via Getty Images
An Israeli man carries a baby past the rubble of a destroyed building Sunday in Tel Aviv.Oded Balilty / AP
Israeli security forces and journalists take cover during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern city of Sderot, Israel.Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images
Smoke billows from a boat following Israeli strikes at the Gaza City port.
Smoke billows from a boat following Israeli strikes Sunday at the Gaza City port.Mohammed Salem / Reuters
Palestinians take shelter at schools due to Israeli bombardments in Gaza
Palestinian families take shelter Sunday at a U.N.-affiliated school in GazaAshraf Amra / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Doha Madani is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.