After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared “mighty vengeance” for Hamas’ surprise attack on his homeland, fierce fighting continued between Israeli forces and Hamas militants Sunday.

As battles raged on the streets of southern Israel, the country launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza. Fears of broader violence were also fueled by an exchange of fire at Israel’s border with Lebanon and a deadly shooting of Israeli tourists in Egypt on Sunday.

Israel’s Security Cabinet officially approved a “war situation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter. It came after Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult” conflict as he concluded a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet late Saturday.

At least 250 killed in Israel, according to the country’s foreign ministry, while the Palestinian health ministry said at least 370 people were killed in Gaza and hundreds more injured.

Social media was also replete with videos of Hamas fighters taking civilians and soldiers hostage. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. was “actively working” to verify reports that several Americans may be among the dead, as well as reports that there could be some U.S. hostages.