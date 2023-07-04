Photos: July Fourth celebrations across the nation

The weather took center stage during July Fourth celebrations across the nation on Tuesday, with blue skies over Washington for the annual National Independence Day parade.
Proceedings were brought to a halt at Coney Island as heavy rain fell on participants at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, delaying events and drenching a crowd of eager fans.
Here are some of the images that have captured celebrations on Tuesday.
Participants wave flags and guide floats as they march during through Washington for the National Independence Day Parade on Tuesday.
In Coney Island, Joey Chestnut enters the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, but proceedings were halted due to heavy rain across the New York metro area.