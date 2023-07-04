IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Photos: July Fourth celebrations across the nation

Floats fly high in Washington as revelers are drenched at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.
Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-PARADE
The Washington Monument is seen past a float during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2023. Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
By Max Butterworth

The weather took center stage during July Fourth celebrations across the nation on Tuesday, with blue skies over Washington for the annual National Independence Day parade.

Proceedings were brought to a halt at Coney Island as heavy rain fell on participants at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, delaying events and drenching a crowd of eager fans.

Here are some of the images that have captured celebrations on Tuesday.

Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-PARADE
Participants march past the White House during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington on July 4, 2023.Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Image: Professional Eaters Compete In Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest
Spectators await the start of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, N.Y.Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images
Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-CITIZENSHIP
New US citizens wave national flags after being sworn in during a naturalization ceremony on Independence Day in Mount Vernon, Va.Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images

Participants wave flags and guide floats as they march during through Washington for the National Independence Day Parade on Tuesday.

Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-PARADE
Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-PARADE
Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images

In Coney Island, Joey Chestnut enters the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, but proceedings were halted due to heavy rain across the New York metro area.

Image:
Yuki Iwamura / AP
Image:
People take shelter from rain as the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest was paused in Coney Island, N.Y.Yuki Iwamura / AP
Joe Biden on National Education Association - Washington
President Biden arrives at an event with the National Education Association at the White House this morning.Yuri Gripas / Sipa USA via AP
Image:
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis walks with his wife Casey in Merrimack, N.H., during a July 4 parade. Reba Saldanha / AP
Image: Southport, North Carolina Celebrates Fourth Of July With Festival Dating Back To The 18th Century
Residents participate in the annual Independence Day Parade in Southport, N.C.Allison Joyce / Getty Images
Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-CITIZENSHIP
A woman shelters from the sun during a naturalization ceremony on Independence Day in Mount Vernon, Va.Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Image:
Maddie Miller, of Tampa, Fla., raises her head during the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship on Tuesday.Rob O'Neal / AP
Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-CITIZENSHIP
An actor impersonating George Washington inspects the troops during a reenactment in Mount Vernon, Va.. Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
Image: US-HOLIDAY-INDEPENDENCE-PARADE
Participants march past the Washington Monument during the National Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2023.Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
