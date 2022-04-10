Police arrest Florida man found with guns, drugs and a baby alligator during traffic stop

Police in Naples, Florida arrested a 31-year-old man early Friday morning after finding him in possession of a baby alligator, firearms and drugs during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrested Naples resident Michael Marolla, the front-seat passenger of the car, at about 12:30 a.m. near 12th Street Southeast and Golden Gate Boulevard after stopping the driver of the pickup truck for driving with a suspended license.

Police found a live baby alligator in an open plastic tub in the bed of the pickup truck, according to the Facebook post, which adds that officers also found two firearms inside the truck and loaded syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine in Marolla’s jacket.

Police charged Marolla with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm. He also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic equipment.

Wildlife officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene to investigate.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission could not be reached for comment.