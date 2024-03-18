Putin extends his rule over Russia for another six years. Government coercion is at the center of today's Supreme Court arguments. And women freed their friend from a cougar's jaws using ''hand-to-hand combat.''

Putin extends his rule on Russia for six more years

Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

President Vladimir Putin’s rule over Russia will be extended for at least another six years, after he claimed a landslide win today in a stage-managed presidential election with no real opposition.

The vote was orchestrated to legitimize his leadership after a crackdown on dissent that has left his rivals dead, jailed or in exile as his war in neighboring Ukraine enters its third year. Having led Russia for 24 years already, he will soon match Soviet leader Josef Stalin as the country’s longest-serving modern ruler.

Putin received 87.32% of the vote, Russia’s election commission said early this morning after more than 99% of ballots had been counted. It reported that turnout was 74%.

Putin hailed the results as an indication of the country’s “trust” in him.

In a press conference following his win, Putin said he had agreed with the idea of a prisoner swap involving opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a penal colony, and “some people in prison in Western countries,” in response to NBC News' question about perceived issues with Russia's democracy, including Navalny's death and journalist Evan Gershkovich's detention.

Supreme Court tackles government coercion claims in social media and NRA cases

David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

The Supreme Court today will weigh the circumstances under which the government can be found to cross the line from persuasion to coercion, hearing arguments in cases involving two contentious issues: problematic social media posts and gun rights.

In the social media case, Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, along with five social media users, allege that U.S. government officials went too far in putting pressure on platforms to moderate content. In the National Rifle Association case, the group claims that its free speech rights were violated by the actions of Maria Vullo, then-superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services. The NRA alleged that Vullo, in meetings with insurance companies, made “back channel threats that they cease providing services to the NRA.” At the heart of both cases is the question of "jawboning," in which the government leans on private parties to do what it wants, sometimes with the implicit threat of adverse consequences if demands are not met.

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Hospital leadership instructed health workers to forgo protective N95 masks in the early months of 2020, even as Covid cases mounted. “We were watching patients die,” emergency physician Dr. Sonya Stokes said, “and being told we didn’t need a high level of protection from people who were not taking these risks.”

Across the country, hospital leadership cited advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the limits of airborne transmission. The agency’s early statements backed employers’ insistence that N95 masks, or respirators, were needed only during certain medical procedures conducted at extremely close distances. Such policies were at odds with doctors’ observations, and they conflicted with advice from scientists who study airborne viral transmission.

Now, healthcare professionals worry that the CDC is repeating past mistakes as it develops a crucial set of guidelines that hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other facilities that provide health care will apply to control the spread of infectious diseases.

IDF launches overnight raid on Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Omar Qattaa / Anadolu via Getty Images

The Israeli military launched an overnight raid on the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the “high-precision operation” had been conducted in parts of the medical complex after Hamas fighters regrouped at the hospital and were directing attacks from there. Gaza’s Health Ministry said around 30,000 patients, medical staff and displaced people are sheltering at the compound, and Hamas said that Israel had committed a new crime by targeting the facility.

An Israeli delegation led by David Barnea, director of the country’s Mossad spy agency, has departed for Qatar for ongoing cease-fire negotiations, an Israeli official told NBC News today. Although there was little optimism about a breakthrough in this round of talks, the official said all sides remained under intense American pressure to try to get to a deal. Follow live updates.

First charter flight with U.S. citizens fleeing Haiti lands in Florida

A charter flight carrying U.S. citizens fleeing gang violence in Haiti landed in Miami, State Department officials said. More than 30 U.S. citizens were on the government-chartered flight. Haiti’s main airport in Port-au-Prince remains closed following weeks of gang attacks that have pushed many people to the brink of famine. Government and aid agencies this weekend reported looting of aid supplies as the situation worsened.

The flight arrived at Miami International Airport after the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince earlier this month urged American citizens to leave “as soon as possible.”

Politics in Brief

Election 2024: Biden locked up the Democratic nomination last week, but looking ahead to the general election, he’s still searching for ways to impress upon voters that he deserves a second term.

TikTok ban: The proposed TikTok ban could embolden censorship abroad, experts warn, and break the reputation of the U.S. as a free speech champion.

Absentee ballots: Wisconsin faced a barrage of lawsuits from Trump allies in 2020 aimed at invalidating Democratic votes in the battleground state. Lawmakers have done little to prevent a similar scenario from playing out again.

Biden’s campaign: Biden’s campaign and its connected fundraising organizations raised $53 million in February.

Staff Pick: The wreckage of homes, families and traditions mark Ramadan in Gaza

Ali Jadallah / Anadolu via Getty Images

I was gearing up to observe Ramadan this year and began to wonder how Muslims in Gaza will be able to maintain the fast without access to the nutritious diet needed throughout the month. Famine looms in the enclave — an issue that aid organizations say stems from Israeli forces not providing safe and consistent access to civilians. A season all about celebration and community is unrecognizable for Muslim Gazans this year. Still, amid the rubble of their homes and profound loss, they are relying on God and praying for better days.

— Mirna Alsharif, breaking news reporter

In Case You Missed It

