A record spike in rents hits Tampa Bay after newcomers flocked to Florida during the pandemic

Zenith Word, 33, was hoping to stay another year in the $1,000-a-month, two-bedroom apartment in a walkable, diverse neighborhood in northeast Tampa.

Word, a disabled Army veteran who is on a fixed income, suspected this winter’s lease renewal might come with an increase, but the new figure was jarring: $1,300.

Word, who uses they/them pronouns, scrambled to find another apartment, only to discover rents were just as steep. They also scanned rentals in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Worried about winding up on the street, Word trained their cat, Mau, to walk on a leash and get used to being toted in a backpack.

But it didn’t come to that, Word said, because a friend living on the outskirts of Tampa offered them a vacant room for $800 a month — which opened up because a family member had died.

“Housing is a necessity, and it shouldn’t be this scarce and difficult to obtain,” Word said.

Across metropolitan Tampa-St. Petersburg, renters are struggling with a sharp rise in housing costs. The average rent for single-family homes, condo units and small multi-unit buildings increased by more than 28 percent over the past year, from $1,561 in February 2021 to $1,999 last month, according to an analysis by Florida real estate academics that was shared with NBC News.

Their study examined the Tampa Bay area, which includes St. Petersburg, as well as three other Florida cities — Fort Myers, Miami and Orlando — where units had been leasing below historic pricing trends in early 2021. They found an even bigger change than they had expected: Rents have risen in all four markets, by 24 percent to 32 percent, and at a clip the researchers had never previously recorded. In a typical year, rents swing by about 1 percent or 2 percent.

“This is all pretty abnormal, and what’s most shocking to me is the magnitude of the differences in the numbers,” said a co-author of the study, Ken H. Johnson, an associate dean at Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.

Across the country, other recent real estate analyses have found similar spikes, with Miami and Tampa often high on the list, as well as Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas; San Diego; and the New York City area.

In Florida, renters living below the poverty line are being hit particularly hard. The National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates that there are 28 affordable rental homes in the state for every 100 extremely low-income renters, or people who make no more than 30 percent of their areas’ median incomes. That’s the worst ratio in the Southeast and one of the lowest nationwide.

The problem is especially acute in the Tampa Bay market, where the population is about 3.1 million. The pandemic beckoned thousands more people to its beachside communities and the rental vacancy rate fell, creating a pronounced housing shortage that experts don’t expect to improve any time soon.

The staggering rise in rents is squeezing people across the socioeconomic spectrum, housing experts say, and fueling a crisis in which tenant advocates, the real estate industry and local political leaders are clashing over potential solutions.