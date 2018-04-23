Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Preaching an environmental message to evangelicals is a bit like, as the New Testament says, casting seeds on rocky ground.

And few people know that better than atmospheric scientist Katharine Hayhoe, who recently ran into a pair of climate change skeptics while speaking at the Presbyterian Church in Granada Hills, California.

"These were two men who were leaning back and looking stern, with their arms folded across their chest and shaking their heads while I was speaking," said Hayhoe, who is both the director of the Climate Change Center at Texas Tech University and a pastor’s wife.

"So I finally said, 'The real reason most people reject the science of climate change has nothing to do with the science and everything to do with the solutions ... they're afraid of having the government regulating their thermostat,'" she recounted.

President Barack Obama with Leonardo DiCaprio and Dr. Katharine Hayhoe at a climate change event on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 3, 2016. Carolyn Kaster / AP file

"One of the two guys said, 'Yes, that's exactly it!'"

Surveys show most evangelicals dismiss the issue in one of three ways: A liberal hoax, a hypothesis based on flawed science, or an affront to the concept of human existence based on God's intelligence design.

A 2015 Pew Research Poll, the most recent on the subject, found only 28 percent of white evangelicals believed that the Earth was getting warmer because of human activity — by far the lowest percentage of any religious demographic in the survey.

"[Much of the] theology doesn’t work with the whole idea of climate change where humans can actually do some damage to the Earth against God's plan," Richard Flory, senior director of research and evaluation at the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture, told NBC News.

Evangelical Christians don’t have to wade too deeply into the Bible to find the verse in the book of Genesis that's often pointed to as addressing climate change: “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness,” verse 1:26 of the King James Version states. “And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.”

But it’s the interpretation of the word “dominion” that separates the faithful who trust scientists' warnings that the Earth is in danger from human-caused climate change, and the vast majority of evangelicals who are left cold by the concept.

There's a lot of potential energy, politically speaking, in a demographic that includes 50 million Americans, according to a 2010 census by the Association of Religion Data Archives. At least for a movement that can inspire believers.

Dr. E. Calvin Beisner and his organization, the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, for instance, believes that man-made climate change exists — but that doomsday scenarios of "catastrophic anthropogenic global warming" are exaggerated and unrealistic. The group also feels that any large-scale ban on fossil fuels would have a devastating effect on the poor.

"Evangelicals have a high regard for the Bible as truth revealed by God, and the worldview they derive from it affects how they understand everything," Beisner said by email, noting the difficulty of reconciling "infinitesimally" small changes in the atmosphere with having a huge impact on the planet. "[Especially] with the Biblical teaching ... that an infinitely wise God designed, an infinitely powerful God created, and an infinitely faithful God upholds the earth and everything in it, including its climate system."

But there are other evangelicals who embrace the climate change modeling that is treated as gospel by most major scientific organizations. And they are repositioning the debate towards the concept of "creation care" — the idea that humans are conscripted by the Bible to act as stewards for nature.