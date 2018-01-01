St. Paul archdiocese to pay $210M to clergy abuse victims

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with 450 victims of clergy sexual abuse as part of its plan for bankruptcy reorganization, making it the second-largest U.S. payout in the scandal that rocked the nation's Roman Catholic Church.

Victims' attorney Jeff Anderson said the settlement was reached with the victims and the archdiocese and includes accountability measures. The money, a total of $210,290,724, will go into a pot to pay survivors, with the amount for each survivor to be determined.

Anderson said a formal reorganization plan will now be submitted to a bankruptcy judge for approval, and then it will be sent to the victims for a vote. Anderson expected they will readily approve it.

"We changed the playing field," said Jim Keenan, who was sexually abused as a child by a Twin Cities-area priest. "They have to listen to victims now, and that is huge."

Another victim of clergy sex abuse, Marie Mielke, urged fellow survivors to have the courage to stand up.

"Power and healing is just as true as the evil that's out there," she said. "So get up and grab it."

Archbishop Bernard Hebda said he was grateful to victims who came forward.

"I recognize that the abuse stole so much from you, your childhood, your innocence, your safety, your ability to trust, and in many cases, your faith," he said, adding that he hopes the settlement brings closure to those who were harmed. "We've been working with them very carefully to try to formulate this in a way that benefits them to the maximum."

According to the website BishopAccountability.org, which tracks clergy sex abuse cases, this is the largest total payout among the Roman Catholic archdioceses and dioceses that have filed for bankruptcy protection. But the largest total payout of any kind came in 2007, when the Archdiocese of Los Angeles settled clergy sex abuse cases with 508 victims for $660 million.