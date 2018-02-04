Televangelist Pat Robertson recovering after suffering a stroke

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke.

Pat Robertson at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Sept. 8, 2012. Charles Dharapak / AP file

In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.

The release says that within minutes of receiving clot-busting drugs, Robertson was awake, responsive and able to move all his limbs.

The Virginia-based network says 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery.

In addition to founding The Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson hosts its flagship show "The 700 Club."