Rudy Giuliani is unlikely to face charges in federal lobbying probe

Rudy Giuliani is unlikely to face federal charges stemming from his dealings in Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Giuliani, the former New York mayor and personal attorney for Donald Trump, has been under investigation by Manhattan federal prosecutors for nearly two years. He was a key figure in the events that led to Trump’s first impeachment, accused of relying on Ukrainian officials and members of parliament to try to dig up dirt about Joe Biden as he ran for president.

Federal investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices in April 2021 in part to see whether they contained any evidence showing efforts to oust U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and whether he potentially violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, requiring the disclosure of certain political activities or interests.

Yovanovitch was one of the key witnesses to testify in the House’s first impeachment inquiry into Trump, telling Congress she was subjected to a smear campaign based on lies that led to her abrupt removal in 2019.

In an interview with NBC News, Giuliani said that he met with federal prosecutors and the FBI in February and that his phones had been returned.

“I had offered to meet with them for two years,” he said. “We had a very good conversation and it lasted about four hours.”

People familiar with the matter confirmed that the investigation has not yet concluded. The New York Times was first to report that Giuliani was unlikely to face charges.

“If I were representing someone else, I would tell my client to be cautiously optimistic,” Giuliani said.

“These are good signs,” he added, “but to quote Yogi Berra — it ain’t over till it’s over.”

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office also declined comment.

Asked about the prospect of being cleared, Giuliani responded, “I’m happy about it.”

The likely outcome of the New York investigation would not affect other federal inquiries that could involve Giuliani, such as the investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.