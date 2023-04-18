Russian-aligned cyber groups are seeking to target Western infrastructure, UK says

Russian-aligned cyber groups outside Moscow’s formal control represent a growing threat and are looking to target critical infrastructure in the West, according to Britain’s cyber security agency.

Motivated more by ideology than by money, the groups surfaced following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and pose a potential risk to crucial infrastructure systems in Western countries, especially those that are “poorly protected,” the U.K. National Cyber Security Center, or NCSC, said in an alert issued Wednesday local time.

“Although these groups can align to Russia’s perceived interests, they are often not subject to formal state control, and so their actions are less constrained and their targeting broader than traditional cyber crime actors,” the NCSC alert said. “This makes them less predictable.”

The groups often focus on denial of service attacks, defacing websites and spreading misinformation, according to the alert. But some of the groups “have stated a desire to achieve a more disruptive and destructive impact against Western critical national infrastructure, including in the U.K.,” it said.

Without outside assistance, it’s unlikely that the groups “have the capability to deliberately cause a destructive, rather than disruptive, impact in the short term,” the cyber security center said. But the groups may become more effective over time, and the NCSC is recommending that organizations “act now to manage the risk against successful future attacks.”

British Minister Oliver Dowden plans to cite the cyber security alert in a speech later on Wednesday, according to excerpts of his remarks released in advance, and will urge companies to take necessary precautions.

“Disclosing this threat is not something we do lightly,” Dowden is prepared to say, according to the released text. “But we believe it is necessary…if we want these companies to understand the current risk they face, and take action to defend themselves and the country.”

Dowden, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior cabinet member after the British prime minister, is scheduled to deliver his speech at a U.K. cyber security conference in Belfast.

Ukraine has accused Russia of launching thousands of cyber attacks against its infrastructure since the February invasion but experts say Moscow has not staged similar cyber offensives against NATO countries.

But some experts warn Russia has likely penetrated sensitive networks and could order damaging cyber attacks if it decided to widen the war beyond Ukraine.

A leaked U.S. intelligence assessment warned that Russian hacktivists broke into a Canadian gas infrastructure company this year and have received directions from Russian intelligence, NBC News previously reported. The assessment was part of a trove of classified Pentagon documents that surfaced on social media and were obtained by news organizations.

NBC News could not independently confirm the intelligence assessment.

The hacktivists, a Russian-speaking group called Zarya, broke into the computer network of an unnamed Canadian gas distribution facility in February and sent Russia’s FSB intelligence agency screenshots of what it claimed were controls “to increase valve pressure, disable alarms, and initiate an emergency operation [that] would cause an explosion,” the U.S. assessment says.

“If Zarya succeeded, it would mark the first time the IC has observed a pro-Russia hacking group execute a disruptive attack against Western industrial control systems,” the assessment says, using an abbreviation for the intelligence community.

No such disaster appears to have happened. But the assessment illustrates both how the U.S. worries about destructive hacks against Western energy infrastructure and how Russian intelligence can rely on domestic hackers to work for them.