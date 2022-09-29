Russian oil tycoon Oleg Deripaska charged with violating U.S. sanctions

Russian oil tycoon Oleg Deripaska has been indicted by a federal grand jury in New York for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions imposed against members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, authorities said Thursday.

Deripaska, a longtime associate of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and officials who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April 2018.

A news release announcing the sanctions said Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering and accused of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.”

He sued the U.S. over the sanctions, but a federal court judge dismissed the case in June. Deripaska has appealed the ruling.

The charges were brought nearly a year after the FBI searched homes linked to Deripaska in Washington and New York.

NBC News reported in January 2018 that the Russian billionaire had been repeatedly denied a visa to enter the United States over his alleged ties to organized crime.