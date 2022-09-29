IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Russian oil tycoon Oleg Deripaska charged with violating U.S. sanctions

The longtime associate of Paul Manafort was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and officials who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April 2018.
Oleg Deripaska
Oleg Deripaska at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia on June 4, 2021.Andrey Rudakov / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst

Russian oil tycoon Oleg Deripaska has been indicted by a federal grand jury in New York for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions imposed against members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, authorities said Thursday. 

Deripaska, a longtime associate of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was among two dozen Russian oligarchs and officials who were sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April 2018.

A news release announcing the sanctions said Deripaska has been investigated for money laundering and accused of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.”

He sued the U.S. over the sanctions, but a federal court judge dismissed the case in June. Deripaska has appealed the ruling.

The charges were brought nearly a year after the FBI searched homes linked to Deripaska in Washington and New York.

NBC News reported in January 2018 that the Russian billionaire had been repeatedly denied a visa to enter the United States over his alleged ties to organized crime.

