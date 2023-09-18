Agency drops Russell Brand and stealth fighter jet goes missing after 'mishap': Morning Rundown

In today’s newsletter: Republicans who initially objected to a Biden impeachment inquiry now say they’re fine with it. Russell Brand’s agency drops him following sexual assault allegations. Plus, the top moments from Trump’s “Meet the Press” interview.

Here’s what to know today.

Here are the top moments from Trump’s ‘Meet the Press’ interview

Former President Donald Trump speaks to Kristen Welker at Bedminster, N.J., on Sept. 14, 2023. William B. Plowman / NBC News

Former President Donald Trump sat down with new “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker for more than an hour this week, discussing his upcoming trials and his role in the Jan. 6 attack, all while continuing to promote falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Trump’s interview with NBC News highlighted the duality of the candidate who is the overwhelming favorite to win the GOP presidential nomination: On one hand, he is carving out a policy-messaging lane fit for the general election, while on the other, he is as combative as ever about the charges he faces. He says members of his own party “speak very inarticulately” about abortion, and that despite facing four trials he told Welker he “doesn’t even think” about going to jail. Here are some of the top moments from the interview, which you can watch in full here.

Republicans who objected to a Biden impeachment inquiry now say they’re okay with it

Before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry, center-right Rep. Don Bacon urged his party not to go down that road saying it was “too early” due to the lack of evidence against President Joe Biden.

Bacon has since shifted his tone and said he wasn’t taking issue with it. “If there’s a high crime or misdemeanor, well, let’s get the facts,” Bacon told NBC News, adding that he had been “hesitant” about it earlier — but now it’s done, and he stands by McCarthy.

His remarks represent a trend of softening stances from other House Republicans standing by their party’s leadership, even if McCarthy bending to pressure from far-right lawmakers could endanger their competitive seats.

Russell Brand’s management cuts all professional ties with him

Russell Brand. Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy file

Russell Brand’s management agency terminated all professional ties to the actor and comedian after sexual assault allegations were published following a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Four women have come forward with allegations against Brand, which he has denied. Tavistock Wood Management Agency said it believed it was “horribly misled by him.”

U.S. asks for help finding missing F-35 fighter jet after pilot ejects during ‘mishap’

A U.S. fighter jet’s stealth abilities appear to be working too well, with authorities forced to ask the public for help finding an F-35 that went missing somewhere over South Carolina when the pilot ejected due to a “mishap.”

Joint Base Charleston, an air base in North Charleston, said it was working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to “locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap” on Sunday afternoon. The circumstances surrounding the “mishap” remain unclear, but the pilot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Mother of missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown was fatally assaulted

The mother of the former Buffalo Bills player Sergio Brown was found dead after both were reported missing from a Chicago suburb.

Her death was being investigated as a homicide after she was found unresponsive near a creek behind her home with multiple injuries due to assault, according to the medical examiner’s office. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to contact authorities.

Politics in Brief

Congress: House Republicans reached a tentative agreement to temporarily prevent a government shutdown with a short-term deal, but its unlikely to pass the Senate.

Election 2024: Nikki Haley is leaning into her foreign policy experience as part of a broader campaign theme.

Immigration: Border Patrol was not able to give the exact number on how many families were separated this summer while in custody, and said the practice could still be occurring.

Senate’s dress code: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has changed the Senate’s informal dress code to allow senators to wear whatever they want on the floor, which will go into effect today.

Staff Pick: ‘You feel like you’re in an oven’

Andrea Washington cries while speaking about the extreme heat and her health after pouring water on herself during record-breaking temperatures in Austin on July 11. Brandon Bell / Getty Images file

Climate change is a tough thing to cover. That’s why we’ve been trying to look at our warming world through the eyes of people who are living it. This piece is an effort to center on the voices of those who have had to endure some of the most extreme situations in what has been a particularly brutal summer for millions of Americans. They are the kinds of stories that are only going to become more common as our planet continues to warm.— Jason Abbruzzese, tech, science and climate editor

In Case You Missed It

