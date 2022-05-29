Six people shot in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday night

Six people were shot in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday night, police said.

Shots rang out shortly after 11:45 p.m. in the 100 Cherry Street block, near the city's waterfront, where officers who were already patrolling the area saw "multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area," according to Sergeant Jeremy Eames.

Officers "were able to detain at least one person of interest in the incident in the moments after the shooting began," Eames added.

“We had large groups of juveniles walking around the downtown area this date and we believe it’s from within that group that the shooting took place,” Eames said.

Several people were transported to the hospital, most of whom were teenagers or in their early 20s, according to Eames. Two have life-threatening injuries and the four others who were shot sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to Eames.

"We don’t believe all of the victims were an intended target," Eames said. "We are also confident that there is not an ongoing public safety threat at this time."

Eames did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking additional information on Sunday afternoon.

The city's mayor, Tim Kelly will deliver remarks at a press conference at 4:30 p.m. EST alongside Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, according to local news station WTVC.

Kelly tweeted about the incident on Sunday morning.

"Last night, our city felt the terrible cost of gun violence. My heart is with the families whose lives have been upended by this horrific situation," Kelly wrote. "Later today, I will address our community at a press conference. This is unacceptable - our city and our community will act."