14th woman files lawsuit accusing Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct

A Los Angeles massage therapist accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed on Monday, making her the 14th woman to make such claims against the Houston Texans quarterback.

The plaintiff said she was reached by Watson, via Instagram messenger, before they arranged for a July 15 session in Beverly Hills, according to the lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court in Texas.

Watson exposed himself to the therapist before allegedly forcing her to "pleasure him," the civil complaint said.

"Watson grabbed plaintiff's hands and moved his penis and genitals towards her hand and forced plaintiff's hands onto his penis, to get her to pleasure him," according to a lawsuit filed by attorney Anthony Buzbee, who is representing all of the women.

Representatives for Watson could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday, but the quarterback and his legal team have steadfastly denied any wrongdoing.

Watson led the league in passing last season and is demanding to be traded from the Texans. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement last week that he was "extremely proud" to represent Watson and that he stands behind him "against what we believe are meritless allegations."

Hardin said he could not comment further until the allegations are reviewed.

After the first lawsuit was filed, Watson said in a statement last week that he was being wrongly targeted by a "publicity-seeking" lawyer.

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," he said.