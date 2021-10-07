18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam

Eighteen former NBA players were charged with attempting to defraud the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of nearly $4 million, officials said Thursday.

The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

Allen's wife, Desiree Allen, was also named as a defendant.

Those charged face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

“The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss told reporters. "They will have to answer for their flagrant violations of law.”

Strauss called Williams, a 34-year-old Seattle native who spent four seasons in he NBA, the "scheme's linchpin," submitting false claims to the league's health care plan, federal prosecutors out of New York City said.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news

He would allegedly supply false invoices to support the fraudulent claims in exchange for kickback payments that totaled at least $230,000, authorities said.

The players submitted $3.9 million in fake claims and $2.5 million was paid out, officials said.

The phony medical procedures, some set on dates when the players were out of the country, were allegedly marked to have come from a chiropractic office, two dental offices and a wellness office, authorities said.

Several of the fake invoices and medical necessity forms stood out because “they are not on letterhead, they contain unusual formatting, they have grammatical errors,” according to the indictment.

Glen Davis of the Power attempts a shot in 2019. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Davis was among the most well-known of the defendants.

At 6 feet, 9 inches tall and 289 pounds, he was a fan favorite and member of the last Boston Celtics world title team in 2008.

Telfair, the cousin of longtime NBA player and Chinese basketball icon Stephon Marbury, was famous before he even set foot on the pro hardwood. He was one of his era's biggest high school players and the 13th overall pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2004 NBA Draft.

It wasn't immediately clear by late Thursday morning if any of the players had hired defense attorneys.

Last month, former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families, the Justice Department said.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.