2024 NFL schedule release: How to watch, date, time and top matchups

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It’s time for football fans to start blocking off Sundays (and Mondays and Thursdays and some Fridays), because the NFL schedule release is officially upon us. Every regular-season matchup is set to be announced Wednesday night, with rampant intrigue for every fan base.

Will your favorite team face its toughest opponent early or late in the year? Will a string of road games present issues? What is the bye week?

All of that will be answered soon enough.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Watch on NFL Network or stream on NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+

Have any games been announced yet?

Yes. Ten games had been announced as of Wednesday morning:

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open the season at Arrowhead Stadium, hosting the Ravens in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game. Kansas City won that matchup 17-10, so reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will look to get revenge.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil

Friday, Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Eagles will have a lot to prove this season after they started last year hot but fell apart down the stretch. Philadelphia began the 2023 season 10-1 but ended it losers in six of its last seven games, including a 32-9 thrashing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening round of the postseason.

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET

It’s no surprise “America’s Team” will be in one of the featured matchups of Week 1. With a high-powered offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Ceedee Lamb and arguably the best defensive player in the NFL in linebacker Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are expected to once again battle for the NFC East crown.

It won’t be an easy opener against an upstart Browns team that won 11 games despite season-ending injuries to quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb last season.

Oh, and it’s Tom Brady’s first game in the booth.

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

Monday, Sept. 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Hide your eyes, Jets fans: New York once again is opening the season on Monday night. Hopefully this time former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will make it more than four snaps without injury, unlike last year. The Jets have an incredibly tough task on the road against a 49ers squad boasting stars Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa, but crazier things have happened.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8:15 p.m. ET

Two playoff teams from a year ago with high-powered offenses will meet the Thursday after the initial slate of games. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, an MVP candidate who threw for 4,306 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, will look to start the season strong against a middle-of-the-pack Dolphins defense. But that same Dolphins team led the league in both yards per game and total touchdowns. Will Buffalo’s defense be able to contain Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert?

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs open the season with a very difficult start: the Ravens and the Bengals, two Super Bowl contenders. The Week 2 matchup with the Bengals pits two of the NFL’s brightest young stars, quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, against each other. Burrow, 27, suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 10 last year, so it’ll be interesting to see whether he’s 100% back to peak form.

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9:30 a.m. ET

The NFL's first game in London for the season will see Rodgers take on the Vikings, his former rival from his time as the Packers' signal caller. The Vikings may well be featuring their newly drafted QB, J.J. McCarthy. This game will be played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET

The Jaguars are frequent visitors across the pond and will be playing its league-leading 12th game in London. The Bears are an exciting draw with first-overall draft pick Caleb Williams leading a potentially high-flying, retooled offense.

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. ET

The Jags get to stay a week in the U.K. and for the second straight year will play back to back games overseas. This time they will face the Patriots, who will likely be starting new QB Drake Maye, who was taken third overall in last month's draft.

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET

The NFL returns to Germany for its second straight season, this time featuring a game in Munich at Allianz Arena. Last season, the league featured two games in Frankfurt.