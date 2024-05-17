2024 Preakness Stakes guide: Date, location, time, TV channels, betting favorites and more

Mystik Dan shocked the horse racing world by winning the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby this month, and now he will have a chance to take one step closer to the Triple Crown with the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Only 23 horses in history have won both of the first two legs, the most recent being Justify in 2018. Will a new name be added to the illustrious list?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s race.

How to watch the 149th Preakness Stakes

When : Saturday, May 18, 2024

: Saturday, May 18, 2024 Where : Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

6:50 p.m. ET Network : NBC (beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET)

: NBC (beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET) Streaming: Peacock

The basics

Distance : 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)

: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs) Total prize pot for winners: $2 million

$2 million Weather forecast: 74 degrees but a 40% chance of showers

Post positions with odds via NBC Sports

Mugatu (20-1)

Trainer: J. Engler | Jockey: J. Bravo

Was stabled at Churchill Downs hoping to crash the party, but with only Encino scratching, Mugatu was left out of the field. Finished fifth place in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Fun Fact: Named after Jacobim Mugatu, a character in the movie “Zoolander”

Uncle Heavy (20-1)

Trainer: B. Reid, Jr. | Jockey: I. Ortiz, Jr.

Finished fifth place in the Wood Memorial following a win in the Grade 3 Withers. Traveling to Pimlico from Philadelphia Parx.

Trainer Reid expects Uncle Heavy to make a big run from the back of the pack as the leaders tire. This is Reid’s first start in the Preakness.

Catching Freedom (6-1)

Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat

Finished fourth place in the Kentucky Derby. Has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and will look for a fourth at Pimlico.

Mystik Dan (5-2)

Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.

Winner of the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Has little experience racing on short rest, and what little experience he has yielded poor results.

Seize the Grey (15-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas | Jockey: J. Torres

Won the Pat Day Mile on the Derby undercard May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Fun Fact: Seize the Grey has more than 2,000 co-owners. Jockey Torres is making his Triple Crown debut.

Just Steel (15-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lucas | Jockey: J. Rosario

Finished a distant 17th in the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Lucas has won the Preakness six times.

Tuscan Gold (8-1)

Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: T. Gaffalione

Finished third in the Louisiana Derby. Has speed but not a closer. Lightly run. Has not raced since the Louisiana Derby.

Imagination (6-1)

Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: F. Dettori

Placed second in the Santa Anita Derby. Didn't race in the Kentucky Derby because Baffert was suspended. Has yet to finish worse than second place in six career starts.