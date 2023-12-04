49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw thrown out of game after scuffle with Eagles security staffer

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was thrown out of Sunday's game against Philadelphia after being called for a personal foul during a scuffle with an Eagles staffer.

With nearly 9 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, Greenlaw tackled Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith near the Birds' sideline, lifting Smith up from the waist and slamming him to the ground.

Refs threw a flag against Greenlaw for the tackle.

As the pair regained their footing, Eagles players and staff members rushed in, ending up in a brief scuffle with some of the 49ers players.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, right, talks to linebackers coach Johnny Holland after being ejected from the game during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Chris Szagola / AP

Dom DiSandro, the Eagles head of security, appeared to push Greenlaw away to separate him from Smith.

Greenlaw then extended his arm, appearing to point as he yelled at DiSandro. His hand appeared to hit DiSandro's face, forcing the referees to eject Greenlaw from the game.

Once the decision was made, Greenlaw ran off the field to the locker room to a chorus of boos from Eagles fans in the stands.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' head coach, was later seen screaming at the officials over the decision to boot Greenlaw.

DiSandro was also removed from the game but was rewarded with a standing ovation from Philly fans at Lincoln Financial Field, as well as pats on the back from members of the coaching staff as he walked off.

Shortly after, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts left the field after he was slow to get up from a play. He was evaluated for a concussion but later returned to the game.

The 49ers ended up walking away with a 42-19 victory.