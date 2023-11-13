76ers' Oubre sidelined with broken rib after being struck in hit-and-run

NBA forward Kelly Oubre was sidelined Sunday after being struck and injured by vehicle in a hit-and-run in the heart of Philadelphia, authorities and 76ers officials said.

The 27-year-old was walking in his neighborhood, Center City, when he was hit by a vehicle at or near Broad and Locust streets, a few blocks south of City Hall, about 7 p.m. Saturday, the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was stabilized, the department said.

NBC Philadelphia reported that Oubre suffered a broken rib as well as injuries to his hip and leg and was released after being treated at the hospital for a few hours.

He was expected to be at Philadelphia 76ers team practice Tuesday as an observer, after which the team would evaluate his recovery timeline, head coach Nick Nurse said at a pregame news conference.

A team spokesperson told NBC Sports the injuries weren't seen by the 76ers as season-ending for Oubre.

No arrests had been made, police said, and the investigators were trying to figure out the identity of the driver.

Oubre was born and raised in New Orleans but moved to the Houston area following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, according to his NBA bio.

In college, he played for the Kansas Jayhawks before he was chosen by the Atlanta Hawks as the 15th overall draft pick in 2015.

The team promptly traded him, and he's been on the rosters of four other teams since then, with the Sixers so far appearing to be the most successful fit for the forward.

He has averaged 16 points a game for the 7-1 Sixers, according to NBC Sports. Nurse said he had been "heading towards a good season."

Nurse described Oubre as "a guy who needed a break, was getting one, and he did everything he could to give himself a break."

“That’s kind of a bummer," he said.