Aaron Rodgers 'doing everything' at Jets practice after rehabbing from ACL tear

There are no restrictions on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team said Tuesday, as the future Hall of Fame signal caller prepares for what he hopes will a full season in green.

Rodgers famously tore his Achilles tendon on his team's fourth offensive play of last season, suddenly grounding a campaign that long-suffering Jets fans had hoped would end years of losing.

The Jets, who have now endured eight consecutive losing campaigns, acquired Rodgers in an April 2023 trade from the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers spent 18 seasons in the Frozen Tundra, helping Green Bay win a Super Bowl in 2011 to go along with four NFL MVPs and 10 Pro Bowls.

Aaron Rodgers after an injury during the first quarter a game on Sept. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. Elsa / Getty Images

With that devastating injury now more than eight months in the rear-view mirror, Jets coach Robert Saleh said his prized QB has no restrictions as players participate in pre-training camp work known as organized team activities (OTAs).

“He looks good, man," Saleh told reporters at team headquarters in Florham Park, New Jersey. "The arm talent, obviously, is still there. But it’s really just re-acclimating to everything and we’re trying a bunch of new stuff too and it’s just, again, trying to evolve within the offense."

Asked if Rodgers, 40, is taking snaps under center and fully participating, Saleh said: "He’s doing everything."

The league and its television partners are banking on a healthy Rodgers as the Jets have been scheduled to play in six prime time games in 2024.

Gang Green's regular season opener is set for Sept. 9 against the host San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

Rodgers' season-ending ACL injury came in Week 1 of 2023 on a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Coincidentally, Floyd left Buffalo this off-season to join San Francisco.