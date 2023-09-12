Aaron Rodgers injured in first drive for New York Jets

The much-heralded New York Jets debut of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended after a handful of plays Monday night in New Jersey.

Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd on New York's first series, and the longtime Green Bay Packers signal caller struggled to get off the turf at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

He was replaced by former Jets starter, Zach Wilson, and carted off the field with an apparent ankle injury.

"Monday Night Football" cameras showed Rodgers limping into the Jets locker room with a boot on his left foot and lower leg.

X-rays were negative, but the Jets announced he would not play the rest of Monday night.

“We still have a hell of a group of guys," Jets coach Robert Saleh told ESPN. "Obviously, Aaron is a big part of that. But we still have an unbelievable defense. We got a lot of great guys on offense. We’ll get this thing done.”

Rodgers, 39, had spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, winning four NFL MVP awards. He was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, when Green Bay defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25.

His arrival with the Jets was celebrated by long-suffering Gang Green fans who hoped he'd be able to turn around the franchise.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.