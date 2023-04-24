Star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers traded from Green Bay Packers to New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers traded star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, ending the sure-fire Hall of Fame player's storied 18-season run on the famed Frozen Tundra.

The most anticipated move of the NFL off-season came to fruition as the four-time MVP parted ways with the club that drafted him in 2005 to take the place of another Green Bay legend, Brett Favre.

He led the Packers to a 2011 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and made Green Bay a perennial contender.

Rodgers has thrown for 475 touchdown passes, the fifth most in NFL history, and he'd be the active career leader as long as Tom Brady remains retired. His 59,055 passing yards puts him at No. 9 in NFL history and second among active signal callers, trailing only Matt Ryan.

Rodgers has voiced ongoing displeasure with Green Bay management in recent years for allegedly not surrounding him with more talent that could have brought the team more playoff wins.

And he's also gained notoriety for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, after hinting that he might have been by saying he'd been “immunized."

His arrival in East Rutherford, New Jersey will give long-suffering Gang Green fans hope for a brighter future. The team hasn't qualified for the playoffs since the 2010-11 season and is now on a streak of seven consecutive losing campaigns.

