Alleged assault at Antonio Brown's home investigated by police, trainer arrested

Police are investigating an alleged battery on Tuesday involving former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown at his Florida home.
Officers arrived at Brown's home Tuesday after receiving a report that he and his trainer, Glen Holt, allegedly attacked someone, according to the Hollywood Police Department. Holt was arrested and charged with burglary with battery in connection to the incident.
Authorities were unable to make contact Brown and are calling this an ongoing criminal investigation.
Brown has had a number of incidents with police in recent months that led the Hollywood Police Department to remove the former player from their Athletic League.
The Hollywood Police Department said it visited Brown's residence on Dec 14 related to a non-violent domestic disturbance call in which Brown treated officers "with disrespect and disdain." Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three children with Brown, told police that she had an argument with Brown and was attempting to gain access to her belongings in the house.
"He came out several times and advised that Ms Kyriss was blocked at the front gate and was no longer allowed in the gated community," an incident report said. "Mr. Brown was advised that he would have to have her evicted because she lives at the residence."
Brown eventually gave Kyriss and the officers large amounts of clothing, after threatening to report her Bentley stolen, though Kyriss claimed the car was a gift.
Police returned again on Jan. 13 but did not detail what happened, claiming Brown "used very degrading language in front of his young children."
The former wide receiver is also accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, according to a lawsuit she filed in September. His lawyers have denied all allegations stemming from the lawsuit and have filed a counter suit against the woman.
The New England Patriots released Brown after just one game following the sexual assault allegations. The NFL said at the time it investigating multiple allegations against Brown, but that he was still an unrestricted free agent.
Following his release, Brown said on Twitter that he would no longer play in the NFL as "owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime."