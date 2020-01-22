Police are investigating an allegation of battery on Tuesday involving former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown at his home in Florida.
Officers arrived at Brown's home after they received a report alleging that he and his trainer, Glen Holt, had attacked someone, according to the Hollywood Police Department. Holt was arrested and charged with burglary with battery.
Authorities were unable to make contact with Brown and are calling it a criminal investigation.
Brown has had a number of incidents with police in recent months, which led the Hollywood Police Athletic League to sever its ties with him.
Police said Brown treated officers "with disrespect and disdain" when they visited his residence on Dec. 14 in connection with a nonviolent domestic disturbance call. Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three children with Brown, told police that she had an argument with Brown and was trying to gain access to her belongings.
"He came out several times and advised that Ms. Kyriss was blocked at the front gate and was no longer allowed in the gated community," an incident report said. "Mr. Brown was advised that he would have to have her evicted because she lives at the residence."
Brown eventually gave Kyriss and the officers large amounts of clothing after threatening to report that her Bentley had been stolen. Kyriss claimed that the car was a gift.
Police returned again on Jan. 13 but did not detail what happened, saying Brown "used very degrading language in front of his young children."
Brown, a former All-Pro wide receiver, is also accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, according to a lawsuit she filed in September. His attorneys have denied all allegations stemming from the lawsuit and have countersued the woman.
The New England Patriots released Brown after just one game after the sexual assault allegations emerged. The NFL said at the time that it was investigating multiple allegations against Brown but that he was still an unrestricted free agent.
Following his release, Brown said on Twitter that he would no longer play in the NFL as "owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime."