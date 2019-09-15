Breaking News Emails
Wide receiver Antonio Brown made his on-field debut with the New England Patriots Sunday as sexual assault allegations continue to hang over him.
Brown, 31, was accused of sexual assault and forcible rape in a federal lawsuit Tuesday by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Taylor alleged in her lawsuit that Brown assaulted her twice in June 2017 and then raped her in May 2018.
Darren Heitner, an attorney for Brown, denied all accusations against his client in a statement after the lawsuit went public.
The Patriots said in a statement that it takes allegations of sexual assault very seriously, but would not comment further until the NFL finished its investigation into the assault. Taylor is scheduled to meet with league investigators on Monday, reported NFL.com Sunday.
Brown took the field Sunday against the Miami Dolphins amid the allegations against him, his first game since officially joining the team Monday.
The 31-year-old receiver was featured prominently in the Patriots offense on Sunday, scoring a 20-yard touchdown after a pass from quarterback Tom Brady. New England would go on to win the game 43 - 0.
Brown signed with the Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders Sept. 7 for getting into a heated argument with the team's general manager, Mike Mayock. He allegedly threatened to punch Mayock in the face before punting a football and telling the general manager to "fine him."
Brown then took to Instagram and asked the Raiders to release him in an Instagram post. The team obliged and Brown never played a regular season game with the Raiders.