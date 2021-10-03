Arrest made in alleged murder of University of Utah football player

A man was arrested early Sunday morning for the alleged murder of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, police said.

Salt Lake City arrested Buk M. Buk, 22, in connected to Lowe's death, who died on Sept. 26 after a shooting at a house party.

Buk has been charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder, and felony discharge of a firearm. He is also accused of shooting a 20 year-old woman who "underwent extension surgery" and remains in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting occurred at a house party that took place just hours after the team beat Washington State in a game, according to police. No motive has been released and it is unclear if Buk has representation.

Salt Lake police chief Mike Brown thanked the community who shared information about the shooting. "So many lives have been impacted from this senseless shooting," he said in a statement.

Lowe had been the first player to receive a memorial scholarship that honored the late University of Utah player Ty Jordan, a 19-year-old who died after an accidental shooting in December 2020. The two players had been high school teammates.