Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

Marcell Ozuna, designated hitter and outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, was arrested Saturday over an alleged domestic battery incident at his home.

Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, both under domestic violence laws, after officers were called to his Georgia home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Officers entered the home through an open door as they heard screaming inside, where they witnessed Ozuna grabbing his wife by the neck and throwing her against a wall.

He also hit her with a cast on his arm, police said. Ozuna was placed on the Braves’ injured list earlier this week after he broke two of his fingers in a game.

Police said the victim had visible injuries, but was not taken to the hospital.

According to inmate records, Ozuna remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail as of Sunday morning.

The incident has been reported to the MLB Commissioner’s Office, who will be tasked with its own investigation, the Atlanta Braves said in a statement Saturday.

“The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form,” the team statement said.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for more. States often have domestic violence hotlines as well.