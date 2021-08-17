Atlanta Falcons become first NFL team to be 100 percent vaccinated against Covid

The Atlanta Falcons said Monday that its entire team is vaccinated against Covid-19, making it the first NFL franchise to be entirely inoculated against the disease.

Players can now forgo daily tests, mask wearing and quarantines following a close contact with someone who tests positive, the team said on its website.

The development was first reported by a local TV station, WSB.

The team made the announcement nearly one month after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell warned teams with non-vaccinated players that they would have to forfeit games that are rescheduled or canceled because of an outbreak.

Players on both teams also wouldn’t get paid for those games, Goodell said in a memo to teams.

As of Saturday, all 32 of the league’s team had topped vaccination rates of 75 percent, with 15 teams above 95 percent, according to NBC Sports.