Australian Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson hospitalized with Covid in Italy

Australian Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized in Italy as a precautionary measure because of "underlying chest and lung issues."

Wilson, 27, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The swimmer, who competes with the Los Angeles Current team in the International Swimming League (ISL), wrote that she tested positive even though she is "double vaccinated and took the right precaution set in place through the ISL."

Wilson was in Naples, Italy, for an ISL competition, but said she would now be forced to miss the next match.

"Covid is a serious thing and when it comes it hits very hard," she wrote. "I'd be stupid to say I wasn't scared."

Wilson guessed she might have been more susceptible to a breakthrough Covid infection after "a crazy few months," including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, that had left her "run down physically and mentally."

Wilson said she hopes to "bounce back in no time."

In a subsequent Instagram story on Monday, Wilson encouraged people to get vaccinated. She said that, although she tested positive, her vaccine lessened her symptoms and "protected the people around me who I have been close to over this past period of time."

"Please continue to get vaccinated," she said.

Wilson has been awarded multiple medals while swimming for Australia, including gold, at both the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.