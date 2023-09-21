Bears deny rumors of FBI raid amid resignation of defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams' resignation from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday fueled false rumors of an FBI raid across social media.

Speculation started swirling Wednesday afternoon when several social media accounts alleged the Bears' practice facility, Halas Hall, and Williams' home had been raided by the FBI.

Williams stepped down for personal reasons and is not involved in any criminal legal action, his attorney said.

"The rumors on social media are offensive and one hundred percent untrue," said Andrew M. Stroth, Williams' personal attorney. "Coach Williams resigned today because of personal health challenges and personal family issues. There was no raid on Halas Hall, and no raid on his home."

Brandon Faber, vice president of communications for the Bears, confirmed that there was no raid. Williams' personal resignation statement, shared by the Bears, specified that he was resigning for health and family reasons.

Williams, 53, missed the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with head coach Matt Eberflus saying ahead of the game that Williams would be out for “personal reasons.” Eberflus stepped in to call defensive plays.

Williams is only two games into his second season with the Bears. He has more than three decades of coaching experience, including with Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, and Detroit Lions.

The veteran defensive coach intends to return to coaching after taking some time away, according to both Stroth and Williams’ resignation statement.