Star Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow done for the season with injured wrist

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday, dealing a crushing blow to its playoff and Super Bowl hopes.
The 26-year-old Ohio native, who led the Bengals to the 2022 Super Bowl and last season's AFC title game, tore a ligament in his wrist that will likely require surgery, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.
"Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season," the Bengals said in a short statement.
Burrow left Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter and didn’t come back.
The Bengals are 5-5 and were on the edge of the NFL playoff picture. Jake Browning, who came in for Burrow on Thursday night, is now the team's starting QB.
"We got a lot great players on this team and so (we're) excited to see this team really band together for these last seven weeks and find a way (to win)," Taylor said. "So we're excited for that opportunity but obviously disappointed for Joe."
