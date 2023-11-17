IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Star Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow done for the season with injured wrist

The Ohio native led his team to the 2022 Super Bowl and last season's AFC title game.
Image: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9
Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday in Baltimore, Md.Rob Carr / Getty Images
By David K. Li

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Friday, dealing a crushing blow to its playoff and Super Bowl hopes.

The 26-year-old Ohio native, who led the Bengals to the 2022 Super Bowl and last season's AFC title game, tore a ligament in his wrist that will likely require surgery, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.

"Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season," the Bengals said in a short statement.

Burrow left Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter and didn’t come back.

The Bengals are 5-5 and were on the edge of the NFL playoff picture. Jake Browning, who came in for Burrow on Thursday night, is now the team's starting QB.

"We got a lot great players on this team and so (we're) excited to see this team really band together for these last seven weeks and find a way (to win)," Taylor said. "So we're excited for that opportunity but obviously disappointed for Joe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

