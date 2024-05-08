Boxing champion Jermall Charlo arrested and charged with DWI following collision

WBC middleweight boxing champion Jermall Charlo was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, eluding and fleeing from police and leaving the scene of a crash that involved more than $200 in damage, police in Pearland, Texas, told NBC News on Tuesday.

Charlo was arrested Monday night at 12799 Broadway St. in Pearland, a suburb of Houston.

Officers arrived after the collision and witnessed a verbal altercation between the two parties, police spokesperson Chad Rogers said. Charlo fled in his Lamborghini and refused to pull over. Police eventually boxed him in and arrested him. His blood alcohol content was greater than 0.15%. The legal limit in Texas is .08%.