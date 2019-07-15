Breaking News Emails
Boxing great Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, who won Olympic gold and championship belts in four weight classes, was struck and killed by a car in his native Virginia on Sunday, police said.
Whitaker, 55, was crossing the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road in Virginia Beach shortly after 10 p.m. when he was fatally struck by a pickup truck. police said.
Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver remained there to be interviewed by police, authorities said.
While investigators still have to confer with prosecutors, police don't believe speed or alcohol played a role in the deadly collision, officials told NBC News.
Most boxing fans first got to know the southpaw Whitaker during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, when he struck gold in the lightweight division.
He would go on to win lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight titles in a career that lasted until 2001. His career pro record was 40-4-1.
He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2007.