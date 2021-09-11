Two teenagers wowed the world by reaching the final of tennis' American Grand Slam, but in the end the younger of the two, Emma Raducanu, displayed the calm nerves and steely resolve of a champion to best Leylah Fernandez for the title.

Even as 19-year-old Fernandez, who seemed to run down every ball during the tournament, saved two match points in the second set, Raducanu, 18, persevered for the win, 6-4, 6-3.

Raducanu sacrificed some of the skin on her left knee in the effort as she slid on it in an attempt to run down a shot late in the second set. The injury prompted a medical timeout.

The two rocked the tennis world in their climb to the final at Flushing Meadow. Raducanu, from Britain, was ranked 150th. Fernandez, from Canada, was ranked 73rd and just turned 19 Monday. Neither was seeded. In fact Raducanu became the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Both women are of Asian descent, and Fernandez is also Latina. Together they had much of the world cheering while also wondering which finalist they should favor on a warm New York afternoon.