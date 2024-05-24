Brittany Mahomes gives health update months after fracturing her back

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, said she’s fully recovered after fracturing her back in March.

“I’m doing great” the 28-year-old, who shares two children with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, said in an update to E! News. “I’m living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that’s good.”

“I’m still in the gym. I’m finally, I think, fully recovered and back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do,” she continued. “I’m staying on top of my health, and being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me.”

Back in early March, Mahomes shared on her Instagram story that she fractured her back, saying: “Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously.”

“From: A girl with a fractured back,” she added.

The pelvic floor consists of muscles and connective tissue that stretch from the pubic bone to the tailbone. The muscles can weaken from injury or trauma, including childbirth and surgery, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

She didn’t share further details regarding the injury nor what treatment she underwent on her healing journey.

Mahomes and her husband have two kids together: 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, born in November 2022.