Bronny James cleared for a full return to basketball four months after his on-court collapse

Four months after he was rushed to the hospital because he collapsed during a workout, Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball.

After a final evaluation by the staff at the University of Southern California, James — son of NBA legend LeBron James — will return to basketball practice next week and games shortly afterward, a spokesperson for the James family said Thursday.

He has missed the start of his freshman season at USC, but should still be able to get in playing time before it closes out, based on the statement.

In July, James collapsed on the court during a workout at USC, where he was set to begin his college basketball career.

The James family said at the time he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was released from the hospital after a three-day stay.

The cardiac event was caused by a congenital heart defect, the family spokesperson said in August. They added that it is a treatable condition that won’t keep James from his budding basketball career.

Evaluations by James’ doctors found the probable cause of the cardiac arrest “is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated,” the spokesperson for the James family said in a statement in August.