Browns owner wears Myles Garrett's number, fans whack Mason Rudolph piñata with helmet

Cleveland Browns co-owner Dee Haslam was photographed on Sunday wearing the number 95 on a hat while on the sidelines ahead of the team's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Haslam wore a hat emblazoned with an orange "95," the jersey number of Myles Garrett, the Browns defensive end who was suspended indefinitely after he ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him in the head with it during a game on Nov. 14.
Browns fans on Sunday also appeared to show support for Garrett by creating a Mason Rudolph piñata and using a Steelers helmet to break it.
A video of the piñata breaking game showed the person holding the piñata was also wearing Garrett's jersey with the number 95 on it.
Garrett, who was Cleveland's No. 1 pick in 2017, was suspended without pay indefinitely by the NFL after the melee. At an appeal hearing for the severe disciplinary action, Garrett claimed his brutal helmet attack on Rudolph was preceded by the quarterback's use of a racial slur.
The allegation of the racial slur, which was first reported by ESPN, led Rudolph's attorney and the Steelers on Thursday to deny he made any such disparaging remark. The details regarding the alleged racial slur were unclear, although ESPN said Garrett made the accusation as part of his initial comments during his appeal hearing in New York.
NBC News could not immediately confirm the report, and in a brief response to Garrett's accusation, NFL officials said, "We looked into it and found no such evidence." NBC News was also unable to immediately contact Haslam for comment about wearing Garrett's number on Sunday.