Caitlin Clark's pro debut is most-watched WNBA game in ESPN history, network says

More than 2 million people tuned in to see Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut Tuesday, making it the most-watched game in the league’s history across the ESPN platforms, the network said.

The game garnered 2.1 million viewers across the network's platforms and peaked at 2.3 million viewers, according to a Wednesday statement from ESPN.

The ratings topped the previously most watched game across the network’s platforms between the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun on May 22, 2004, ESPN said.

Clark, the two-time national college player of the year, struggled for most of the game for the Indiana Fever scoring 20 points, but also committing 10 turnovers in Connecticut’s 92-71 victory.

Last month, more than 18 million people tuned in to watch Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in an NCAA title-matchup against South Carolina. South Carolina defeated Iowa in that game, which drew more eyes than the men's title game the previous day.

It marked the first time the TV audience was bigger for for the women’s final than the men’s, according to Nielsen.