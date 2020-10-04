Cam Newton speaks after Covid diagnosis, Patriots-Chiefs game rescheduled for Monday night

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton made a public statement Sunday regarding his coronavirus diagnosis as the NFL announced rescheduled games due to new positive tests results.

Newton posted a photo of himself to Instagram on Sunday with a mask around his chin, and a caption in a special character font. The 31-year-old former MVP, who previously played nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, said he would take time to reflect on all the amazing things he should be grateful for.

“I never will question God’s reasoning, just will always respond with ‘YES LORD!!” Newton wrote. “I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES!!”

The NFL announced Saturday that Newton had tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. The Patriots said in a statement that several team players, coaches and staff members received point-of-care testing which came back negative.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs,” the statement said.

The NFL tweeted a statement Sunday that said additional testing of players and staff remained negative and both teams are engaging in “post-COVID exposure protocols” as well as contract tracing.

The league rescheduled the Patriots and Chiefs game that was supposed to be played Sunday for Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. The previously scheduled Monday Night Football faceoff between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers was pushed back to 8 p.m. to accommodate the rescheduled game, resulting in a Monday night double-header for football fans.

This is the second setback for the NFL in just over a week’s time. A game scheduled last Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans in Nashville was postponed for later in the season after at least three players and five staffers with the Titans had tested positive for the coronavirus.