Canadian golfer gets tackled by security while celebrating fellow golfer's tournament win

A golfer was accidentally tackled by security at the Canadian Open on Sunday while celebrating his friend's tournament win, apparently mistaken for a spectator.

Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the country's national tournament in 69 years, with a 72-foot eagle putt. Adam Hadwin, himself a pro golfer on the PGA Tour, ran over with two fellow Canadian golfers to celebrate the victory but was taken down by security for the fan behavior.

In a slow-motion video posted on the tournament's Twitter account, viewers can see Hadwin run up and attempt to spray a bottle of champagne on Taylor before he's slammed to the ground.

"They just tackled Adam Hadwin, by the way, who was trying to approach his friend," a broadcaster said in a different clip on the PGA Tour account, where the tackle was not visible.

Hadwin appeared to take the incident in stride, making still images of the tackle his Twitter profile picture and banner.

"Put in the Louvre," he joked in a tweet with a still of him being taken to the ground.

In an interview, Hadwin said he had so much adrenaline in him that he was unfazed by the tackle. But Hadwin also refocused the attention to his friend and newly minted champion.

"It’s incredible. I mean, what do you say to one of the greatest moments of Canadian golf history?" Hadwin said of Taylor's win. "I think we all predicted that this was going to happen."