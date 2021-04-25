Central Michigan University quarterback among two students shot off campus

A quarterback is one of the two Central Michigan University students who were shot early Saturday morning and is now in serious condition.

The shooting occurred at an off-campus apartment complex, CMU President Bob Davies said in a statement on Sunday. The two victims are Jonathan Keller, the quarterback and a junior, and Tyler Bunting, a senior at the school.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 1 a.m. when they received a call of shots fired, the Isabella County Sheriffs Office said in a post on Facebook.

Authorities said they found the two students shot at the scene. It is not known who fired the shots and if it was more the one person. No suspect has been identified and the reason for the shootings remains unclear.

Police said the 23-year-old victim, Bunting, is in stable condition. Keller initially appeared to be in critical condition but is currently in serious condition, according to the university and police statements.

Keller did not play in the 2020 season, sitting out due to NCAA transfer requirements, student newspaper Central Michigan Life reported. He previously attended the University of Cincinnati.